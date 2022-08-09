Charlton boss Ben Garner full of praise for youngster Aaron Henry after cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlton boss Ben Garner full of praise for youngster Aaron Henry after cup win

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.51pm
Aaron Henry earned the praise of his manager (John Walton/PA)
Charlton manager Ben Garner praised youngster Aaron Henry after Charlton claimed a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over QPR.

The 18-year old academy midfielder equalised late on to send the tie to penalties.

Henry’s strike cancelled out a Tyler Roberts screamer with 10 minutes remaining.

Addicks goalkeeper Joe Wollacott made the crucial save against Stefan Johansen – the first spot-kick of the night – to send Charlton through.

Garner said: “To see young Aaron put that strike in was a great moment, and to then follow that up and win on penalties was a great night.

“He’s a great technician and even his composure to take a penalty. For a young player he is very mature and level-headed. We need to keep developing him.

“I was disappointed to go 1-0 down because I don’t think we deserved it. But the reaction after that was really pleasing.”

QPR head coach Michael Beale was unhappy at his team, but praised goalscorer Roberts.

He said: “The best team on the night went through. They were better than us in the first half.

“I’m really disappointed tonight. You talk about giving an opportunity to shine and they miss that opportunity.

“No complaints. Charlton for large parts of the first half were a level above. And that’s on me.

“Collectively we weren’t on it. It’s bitterly disappointing.

“Tyler has been unfortunate with his injuries, he’s come on tonight and shown some good touches.”

