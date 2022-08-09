MK Dons give manager Liam Manning the performance he wanted in win over Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MK Dons give manager Liam Manning the performance he wanted in win over Sutton

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.52pm
Liam Manning’s side went through (Nigel French/PA)
Liam Manning’s side went through (Nigel French/PA)

A much-changed MK Dons gave manager Liam Manning the performance he wanted as his side progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win over Sutton.

Manning made seven changes to the team beaten by Sheffield Wednesday in League One last Saturday, but Conor Grant’s goal rewarded the Dons for largely controlling the contest at Stadium MK.

Manning said: “I was really pleased with the performance. That’s the key, I think.

“For a game like tonight, you have to match the fight, you have to compete, you have to want to head it and you need to be disciplined to get back in shape.

“Winning second balls was one of the biggest aspects that allowed us to control the game.

“We made good decisions over whether we were going to head it clear or get it down and play, and I thought we did that well, which allowed us to control the game well.”

The winning goal came four minutes before half-time when Dawson Devoy played the ball through for Grant, who finished into the bottom corner.

Darragh Burns headed a Henry Lawrence cross wide for the Dons after the break, while Alistair Smith came closest to equalising for Sutton when he had an effort saved by Jamie Cumming.

Sutton boss Matt Gray said: “I felt we didn’t deserve to be behind at half-time, with chances created, and then second half I felt happier with our shape and our organisation, with a few tweaks at half-time.

“I felt we were well in the game and we got stronger and stronger as the half went on.

“We then had a right go at the end and we could have nicked a draw out of it.

“We just kept pushing on and we certainly had moments where we could have got that goal.”

