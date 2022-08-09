Crawley boss Kevin Betsy knew a win was coming after successive league defeats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crawley boss Kevin Betsy knew a win was coming after successive league defeats

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.59pm
Kevin Betsy was pleased with Crawley’s win (David Davies/PA)
Kevin Betsy thought Crawley were worthy winners after a late goal from striker Tom Nichols gave his side a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over League One opponents Bristol Rovers.

Nichols raced through to send his old club out of the competition at the first round stage for the third season in a row, stroking the ball beyond goalkeeper James Belshaw after his initial shot had been blocked.

Former Arsenal Under-23s boss Betsy had seen his new side lose both their opening league games 1-0 but insisted there had been “no panic” in the lead up to this game.

“We made a lot of changes tonight (six) and Rovers showed us a lot of respect,” Betsy said.

“I’m really happy with the group, it takes time to gel but there is a really good team spirit.”

Betsy, 44, is transforming the way Crawley play with a stronger emphasis on keeping possession, and he has no doubt they can pose a big threat in the final third.

He added: “There has been no panic as we know the level of the group. We knew the threat our front players have and we need to get the ball to them.”

Rovers boss Joey Barton felt Crawley benefitted from a handball that was not spotted by referee David Rock in the build-up to Nichols’ goal.

Barton said: “You expect the referee to pick up on it. It was a massive advantage with use of the arm.”

He stressed that Rovers had respected the competition by only making one change, but added that the league is “our priority”.

He added: “We didn’t make a host of changes but we need to improve – we were a bit wasteful.

“We didn’t make the most of the opportunities we had but now it’s back to the bread and butter and we’ll be better after dusting ourselves off.”

Barton, who is aiming to bring in “six or seven” new players before the transfer window closes, is hopeful some business will be done “by the end of the week”.

