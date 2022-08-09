Unhappy Nathan Jones says Luton errors ‘allowed’ Newport cup success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Unhappy Nathan Jones says Luton errors ‘allowed’ Newport cup success

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.59pm
Luton boss Nathan Jones was not happy (Tim Markland/PA)
Luton boss Nathan Jones was not happy (Tim Markland/PA)

Luton boss Nathan Jones brandished his side as “naïve” after they went out of the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage with a 3-2 defeat to League Two Newport.

Despite leading twice through Carlos Mendes Gomes and Tom Lockyer, Luton looked on as the Exiles hit back thanks to goals from Lewis Collins and Chanka Zimba, before James Waite struck the winner with 15 minute left.

Jones said: “It’s disappointing as I thought we had enough. We had enough opportunities in the first half, the (first) goal’s a clear foul, then just defending, we’re very good at defending.

“We’re one of the best sides in the Championship out of possession, we are, and I’ve said that.

“I think one or two of them today were very naïve, very naïve in certain aspects of their play that allowed Newport to win the game.”

It was Mendes Gomes who lit up the tie on the half-hour, blasting into the top corner from 35 yards, but County levelled six minutes later when Collins tucked home.

After the break, Lockyer also finished impressively five minutes in, but two minutes later, Zimba restored parity.

Late on, Waite won it after Matt Macey fumbled Zimba’s effort, with Newport assistant boss Carl Serrant saying: “We’re absolutely delighted, the cup upsets for the club, I’ve only been here a short period of time, but we’re carrying on that tradition.

“We’re so delighted, we’ve made changes, showed the depth in our squad and scored some great goals.

“First half we had a little bit of difficulty getting to grips with the level playing against a team who were in the Championship play-offs last season, they’ve made changes, but it’s still that stature of club.

“We’ve got a squad of players who we believe in and they’ve given James (Rowberry, manager) a real headache now for the coming up games in picking a team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier