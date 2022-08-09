Steve Evans salutes Stevenage show as they rock Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Evans salutes Stevenage show as they rock Reading

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 11.05pm
Stevenage manager Steve Evans praised his side for an “outstanding” first-half display which set up a 2-1 win over Championship outfit Reading (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Stevenage manager Steve Evans praised his side for an “outstanding” first-half display which set up a 2-1 win over Championship outfit Reading in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

League Two Stevenage went ahead in the 10th minute through Saxon Earley but Reading, fielding a young side, equalised just past the hour mark when Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan slid home after a quick break.

Danny Rose clinched a second-round tie for the Hertfordshire club with a smart far-post finish in the 89th minute.

Evans said: “Our team worked very hard. They gave everything they’ve got.

“In the first half, I thought we were outstanding. We should have put the game to bed, we should have been three or four goals ahead.

“Reading made a change, came into the game in the second half and had a better spell than us.

“It was a great finish [for their equaliser] but, after that, it’s gone a bit end-to-end and either team could have won it.

“But that bit of class at the end won us the cup tie.”

Reading manager Paul Ince defended his use of so many youngsters.

He said: “It was a good experience for the young kids even though it was disappointing the way we lost in the last few minutes.

“It looked like it was going to go to penalties but we were a bit sloppy with their second goal.

“You feel really gutted for them because they put in a really good shift.

“They’re young kids, they’re learning their way and this was a tough game for them to get involved in.

“We were a bit unsure at the start but, once we got used to it, we showed a lot more confidence in the second half.

“You never like to get knocked out in a cup game but it’s all about experience for the guys.”

