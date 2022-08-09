Mark Kennedy sees plenty of excitement with Lincoln’s Ted Bishop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Mark Kennedy sees plenty of excitement with Lincoln’s Ted Bishop

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 11.11pm
Mark Kennedy celebrates Lincoln’s win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy hailed “incredible talent” Ted Bishop for his wonderful solo goal in the 3-0 win over Doncaster in the Carabao Cup.

Bishop carried the ball from inside his own half before finishing smartly to double Lincoln’s lead after Charlie Kendall’s early goal. Anthony Scully rounded off the comfortable triumph.

“It’s a stunning goal from Teddy,” Kennedy said. “He’s an incredible talent. He was desperate to play in this one and even though we’d pencilled him in for 45 minutes, he wanted to stay on.

“We have to nurture him and take care of him. He’s a brilliant talent and he showed that.”

Kennedy was delighted with Lincoln’s second-half performance, after feeling his side failed to build on their early pressure following Kendall’s 12th-minute strike.

“I thought we were excellent tonight,” he said. “We started really well and I thought the worst thing that happened to us was scoring. We lost our way a bit after that.

“We needed half-time to remind ourselves about the processes and what we wanted to do. I thought in the second half we were awesome on and off the ball.

“There were some really good passages of play and the structure was great. I wanted us to run over Doncaster and I think physically we were very impressive tonight and the clean sheet is massive for us.”

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey hopes the defeat will be a wake-up call for his team after being caught out not performing well.

Rovers have taken four points from their opening two league matches despite not being at their best and McSheffrey is hopeful his players will take heed from the sobering defeat.

He said: “It’s disappointing but I’m hoping it could be a blessing. We’ve got points on the board in the league under difficult circumstances but without playing how we want to play.

“It’s a wake-up call to a few people. There’s shirts available now for the weekend, definitely. We wanted to start well, start fast and get in their faces. But we needed to make good decisions and we didn’t do that.”

