Derek Adams feels Morecambe deserved their penalty shoot-out win over Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Derek Adams feels Morecambe deserved their penalty shoot-out win over Stoke

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 11.17pm
Derek Adams’ side went through (Steven Paston/PA)
Derek Adams’ side went through (Steven Paston/PA)

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said his side fully deserved their Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out success over Stoke.

Adams saw his side play the last 28 minutes of the game with 10 men after the harsh sending off of Jensen Weir for two yellow cards in quick succession but despite Dwight Gayle having a goal disallowed and Jordan Thompson hitting a post, the Shrimps held on for a goalless draw to force the shoot-out.

Adams said: “It was a really good night. We handled Stoke well and probably had the better of the opportunities throughout the 90 minutes and we deserved to go through.

“I thought we were excellent, particularly in the first half when we had the better chances, and it was only when we went down to 10 men that they threatened when they put some balls into the box.

“The sending off was really harsh but the lads stayed firm and kept their nerves superbly when it went to penalties and I was so pleased for them.”

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill was pleased his players did not pick up any serious injuries on the night.

He said: “We gave six players their first start of the season and I was pleased overall with the performances. We seemed to do everything but score in the second half. The ball bobbled around the box but just wouldn’t fall for us.

“We’re disappointed to go out of the competition but we are delighted to get out of here without any serious injuries. The tackling was disgraceful at times and I had to go and see the referee after the game.”

Shane McLoughlin sealed the shoot-out win for the Shrimps with Dylan Connolly, Jonathan Obika, Caleb Watts and Donald Love all scoring.

Morgan Fox was the Stoke player who failed to hit the target and despite Will Smallbone, Sam Clucas and Thompson beating Connor Ripley from the spot the home side took the tie.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier