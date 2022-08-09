Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn announced for October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn announced for October

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 11.57pm
Chris Eubank Jr, right, will fight Conor Benn in London in October (Nick Potts/PA)
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will meet in a catchweight fight at London’s O2 Arena in October, Matchroom Boxing has announced.

Matchroom has described the showdown between the two British fighters, to be screened exclusively live by DAZN, as “one of the most electrifying British boxing contests in decades”.

Eubank Jr and Benn will go head-to-head 30 years after their fathers – Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn – fought for a second time in their explosive WBC super-middleweight world title contest at Old Trafford.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “I can’t quite believe this is happening but let me tell you, it’s happening.

“Weeks of negotiations have led to one of the biggest moments in British boxing – these two born rivals will do battle in an epic match up that has absolutely everything.

“Ever since they both turned professional, people talked about this moment and now is the time to see the historic rivalry continue. I want to thank DAZN for all their support in making this mega fight – roll on October 8.”

Eubank Jr, 32, (32-2, 23 KOs) is a former two-time IBO super-middleweight champion and secured an impressive points win over Liam Williams at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in his previous fight, in which he knocked down the Welshman four times.

Chris Eubank, left, and Nigel Benn twice fought for world titles during their explosive careers
Benn, 25, (21-0, 14 KOs) is ranked in the top five of the world welterweight rankings with all of the recognised governing bodies and stopped South Africa’s Chris van Heerden to retain his WBA Continental title in April.

Eubank Jr said: “It’s a fight that’s going to spark the imagination of the British public, that’s what I’m happy about. In terms of anticipation, legacy and hype it’s the biggest fight of my career.”

Benn concurred: “This fight is for the legacy and was an opportunity I felt I couldn’t pass up.

“This fight is embedded with so much history and I know it’s one the public really want to see. To me this fight is personal.

“It’s more than titles and rankings, this is unfinished business between our families.”

