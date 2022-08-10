Women’s game on upward trend and schools an important target – Anya Shrubsole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Women’s game on upward trend and schools an important target – Anya Shrubsole

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 10.03am
Anya Shrubsole inspired England to World Cup glory in 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Anya Shrubsole inspired England to World Cup glory in 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA)

England World Cup winner Anya Shrubsole says women’s cricket is “definitely on an upwards trend” as she echoed the Lionesses’ calls to make sport more accessible to girls.

The pace bowler, who was instrumental in her country becoming world champions in 2017, was restricted to competing against boys during childhood.

England’s triumphant Euro 2022 footballers last week wrote a letter urging the next Prime Minister to give girls across the nation a chance to emulate their achievements by guaranteeing them a minimum of two hours of physical education per week.

Anya Shrubsole has echoed calls from England's triumphant Euro 2022 team
Anya Shrubsole has echoed calls from England’s triumphant Euro 2022 team (Danny Lawson/PA)

Southern Brave captain Shrubsole, who on Friday begins this year’s Hundred against London Spirit, believes there is currently a “feel-good factor” around women’s sport and thinks targeting schools is key to maintaining momentum.

“When I was younger, I played boys’ cricket and then women’s cricket, there wasn’t really much girls’ cricket around, that’s just how it was,” she told the PA news agency.

“But you look around now and that just isn’t the case, so I think it’s come a really, really long way already.

“The volume of girls playing just wasn’t there and now it is, so it’s definitely on an upwards trend, it’s just a case of continuing to push that.

“In the same way that the Lionesses wrote that letter about making football accessible in PE, I’d love to see the same in cricket as well.

“Schools are a really important target, where everyone can get involved in the game.

“The feel-good factor is the real big thing. We had the experience in 2017 with the World Cup and it’s that feel-good factor around women’s sport that can really grow.”

Shrubsole – the first woman to grace the front cover of the prestigious Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack – retired from international cricket in April, having twice lifted the 50-over World Cup.

She helped Southern Brave top the women’s standings in last year’s inaugural Hundred with seven wins from eight before they lost the Lord’s final to Oval Invincibles.

The 30-year-old expects the standard of the competition to be higher this time around as her side prepare for a sold-out opener at the Ageas Bowl.

“We obviously want to go one better and we felt like we played really good cricket most of the way through that competition last year and then just fell at the final hurdle,” said Shrubsole, speaking at KP Snacks’ summer cricket roadshow at Westquay Shopping Centre in Southampton.

“That’s the way it goes with this competition, on any given day people have got players that can win a game.

Southern Brave captain Anya Shrubsole is preparing to start this year's Hundred at a sold-out Ageas Bowl in Southampton
Southern Brave captain Anya Shrubsole is preparing to start this year’s Hundred at a sold-out Ageas Bowl in Southampton (KP Snacks/PA)

“All of the teams are stronger this year, I think that’s only natural given the Australians and the New Zealanders being a part of this competition.

“And also the domestic players, lots of them have had just over a year of being a fully-paid cricketer and the level of the domestic cricketer in this country is so much higher, so I think it’s going to be really tight.”

:: KP Snacks, official team partner of The Hundred, are touring the country this summer to offer more opportunities for people to play cricket as part of their ‘Everyone In’ campaign. Visit

everyonein.co.uk/about

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier