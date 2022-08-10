St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased to sign ‘combative’ Daniel Phillips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased to sign ‘combative’ Daniel Phillips

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 3.57pm
Daniel Phillips has joined St Johnstone (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Daniel Phillips has joined St Johnstone (Zac Goodwin/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is delighted to have added the “combative” Daniel Phillips to his squad after the Trinidad and Tobago international joined the Perth club on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old midfielder impressed the Saints boss during a trial at McDiarmid Park following his departure from Watford earlier this summer.

And Phillips, who spent last season on loan at Gillingham, is in the frame to make his debut in Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at Rangers.

“Daniel’s a real combative midfielder,” Davidson said. “He’s got loads of energy, he gets snapped into tackles and he’s good on the ball. He’s a young player with, for me, a big future, so we’ll see how he develops.”

Davidson, who has already overseen a significant summer rebuild in Perth, anticipates further transfer activity before the window closes.

“There are always moving parts,” he said. “There are still areas on the pitch we need to look at. Over the next two or three games, players can make decisions for me in terms of ‘No, you don’t need new players in this position’ or otherwise.

“You can get injuries as well, so you always have to keep looking and see who’s available.”

Saints captain Liam Gordon, who is yet to make a first-team appearance this season due to injury, stepped up his comeback bid with an outing for the Under-20s in the Challenge Cup on Tuesday and is now deemed ready for a starting place.

However, Davidson warned that the skipper faces stiff competition from Ryan McGowan, Alex Mitchell and Andrew Considine, who have shone as a defensive trio in the opening two league games.

“Liam came through a game (on Tuesday night) so he’s ready to start a game,” the manager said. “He will be under pressure from the performances I’ve had from the back three so far.”

Saints midfielder David Wotherspoon is closing in on a return to action after nine months out with an ACL injury. Davidson is wary of rushing the 32-year-old back too soon but also mindful of the fact the Canada international has only a few months in which to prove he is ready to go to the World Cup in Qatar.

“David’s itching to get back into training but we’ve just got to be careful with his type of injury,” Davidson said. “He’s working extremely hard because he’s got other goals, he wants to get to the World Cup.

“He’s been doing a lot of running and I think over the next two or three weeks we’ll blend him into a bit of training. Probably in about a month’s time we’ll have him in full training looking to get a game straight away.

“It’s a tricky situation. For me, the medical team and David, it’s about being realistic.

“We all want David to get to the World Cup but at the same time we all want him to keep playing and not get a recurrence of the injury. If he keeps doing everything right, as he is, fingers crossed we can get him back playing and get him to the World Cup.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]