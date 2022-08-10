USA international Matthew Hoppe joins Middlesborough from Mallorca By Press Association August 10 2022, 5.47pm Middlesbrough have signed another striker (Will Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Middlesborough have announced the signing of striker Matthew Hoppe from LaLiga club Mallorca. The 21-year-old USA international has joined Boro on a four-year contract. Hoppe started his career with LA Galaxy’s Academy before joining Schalke and then heading for Spain. He is the second striker signed by Boro boss Chris Wilder this summer, following the arrival of Marcus Forss from Brentford. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Luke Amos and striker Chris Willock set to return for QPR New boys combine to earn West Brom a point at Middlesbrough On this day in 2003 – Man Utd accept £25m bid from Real Madrid for David Beckham