Adams on Strictly and Clayton’s Christmas socks – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 10.

Football

Gareth Bale and Los Angeles FC team-mate Kellyn Acosta threw the first pitch at an LA Dodgers game.

A new challenge for Tony Adams.

So… I’m officially swapping my battered old football boots for the ballroom shoes! The lure of the sequins was simply too much! I am thrilled to be a part of the 20th anniversary of @bbcstrictly this year.. I can’t wait to meet my partner and get dancing🕺 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/CMCqhL5Ddj — Tony Adams (@TonyAdams) August 10, 2022

Team MOTD got down to work.

Limitless Zlatan.

Liverpool marked a special day in their history.

Nottingham Forest got game ready.

FIFA headshot day. 😎 Take a look behind-the-scenes as the lads step in front of the @EASPORTSFIFA cameras. 📸 🌳🔴 #NFFC | #PL pic.twitter.com/pxW6I3d2J4 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) August 10, 2022

Cricket

Brian Lara and Adam Gilchrist paid tribute to Rudi Koertzen.

A player's umpire. My friend Rudi officiated in some of the most memorable moments that I had on the cricket field, including my final International game, World Cup 2007. He embraced his job and did it with an excellent love for the sport. Will miss you! RIP 💔#RudiKoertzen pic.twitter.com/DgyNqQYntk — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) August 10, 2022

Two moments in my career I’m most often asked about. Quick ton v England in Perth and walking in WCup Semi v SL. Umpire on both occasions was Rudi Koertzen. Iconic figure in the game. A great umpire and great friend. RIP mate. 😢💔 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) August 10, 2022

Ben Stokes felt proud.

This is one of my marra’s … incredibly proud of you Oli lad 🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/hXaubYnRMR — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 10, 2022

Chris Woakes, James Anderson and Kate Cross enjoyed commentary.

Always a good time when I’m working with @SkyCricket! 📺 🎥 💯 pic.twitter.com/1StGUSRPVX — Kate Cross (@katecross16) August 10, 2022

Darts

Is that bad luck?

It’s only Treble 19, Tops, Tops days away! 🎄🎯 https://t.co/142w0UtUIx — Jonny Clayton (@JonnyClay9) August 10, 2022

Motor Racing

Valtteri Bottas tried out a different set of wheels.

Boxing

Camp life for Triple G.

Tyson Fury was feeling positive.

Carl Frampton was thankful for the magic.

Thanks to the Magic Mod for doing a few tricks for the kids. Magic 🎩 🪄@TaylorMod pic.twitter.com/LszE8EQjrl — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) August 10, 2022

Golf

Quick-fire questions for Lee Westwood.

Milk AFTER cereal always 🤣✨ https://t.co/gfeu8MKNmi — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) August 10, 2022