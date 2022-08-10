Josh Benson strikes late as Barnsley dump Middlesbrough out of Carabao Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Josh Benson strikes late as Barnsley dump Middlesbrough out of Carabao Cup

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 9.47pm
Barnsley’s Josh Benson scored the late winner against Middlesbrough (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Barnsley’s Josh Benson scored the late winner against Middlesbrough (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Josh Benson struck in the third minute of stoppage time as League One Barnsley claimed a 1-0 win at the Riverside to dump Championship Middlesbrough out of the Carabao Cup.

Benson, who was a second-half substitute, slotted home the rebound after his own shot had been parried by Middlesbrough goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Middlesbrough should have opened the scoring after just two minutes, but after being sent clear of the Barnsley defence, Duncan Watmore rolled a low shot too close to Tykes goalkeeper Jack Walton, who was able to save with his legs.

Hayden Hackney fired a low first-half effort wide for the hosts, but Barnsley settled after a shaky start and went close themselves when Aiden Marsh wriggled free in the 18-yard box, only for his close-range strike to be saved by Boro debutant Liam Roberts.

Paddy McNair glanced a second-half header wide from a corner, but while Boro spent most of the second half pushing for a winner, substitute Daniel Dodds was denied by a sliding challenge from Robbie Cundy.

Dael Fry had the home side’s best late chance to secure a winner, but his goal-bound header from Caolan Boyd-Munce’s cross was tipped over by Walton.

And just as the game looked to be heading to penalties, Benson struck in injury-time to ensure Barnsley were able to celebrate a cup shock.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier