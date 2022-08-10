Rotherham withstand Port Vale fightback to progress in Carabao Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rotherham withstand Port Vale fightback to progress in Carabao Cup

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 9.55pm
Chiedozie Ogbene scored Rotherham’s second (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Chiedozie Ogbene scored Rotherham’s second (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Rotherham survived a late Port Vale fightback to secure a 2-1 Carabao Cup win thanks to first-half goals from Oliver Rathbone and Chiedozie Ogbene.

Substitute Mal Benning gave Darrell Clarke’s League One underdogs hope with an 81st-minute strike.

But Rotherham, without a win at Vale Park since 2013, held on for victory.

The Millers were quickly into their stride against opponents they beat via penalties en route to lifting last season’s EFL Trophy.

Rathbone was credited with the goal after goalkeeper Aidan Stone’s attempted clearance, under pressure from George Kelly, rebounded off him.

Last season’s League Two play-off winners made seven changes after last Saturday’s 4-0 humbling at Exeter. There was no change, however, in their fortunes.

Conor Washington forced a save from Stone and then delivered a perfect cross for Kelly who headed wide instead of making it 2-0.

Even game-ending injuries in quick succession to Peter Kioso and Washington failed to disrupt the visitors’ rhythm.

And it was Washington’s replacement, Ogbene, who rounded off a fine passing move in first-half stoppage time.

Kelly might have killed off the tie on the hour, only for Stone to keep out his close-range header.

And Benning’s sweet strike was only consolation for the hosts.

