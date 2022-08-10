Tommy Conway at the double as Bristol City fire four to brush aside Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tommy Conway at the double as Bristol City fire four to brush aside Coventry

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 10.03pm Updated: August 10 2022, 10.49pm
Bristol City’s Tommy Conway scored twice against Coventry (David Davies/PA)
Tommy Conway’s first career brace ensured Bristol City’s route into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 4-1 win against Coventry at the Pirelli Stadium.

The forward was starting for the Robins for the first time since May 2021 and netted a first-half brace inside half an hour after Kai Naismith opened the scoring.

Andreas Weimann wrapped things up deep into stoppage time after Jamie Allen had got one back for the hosts after 62 minutes.

The game was played at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium after the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena was deemed unplayable following 65 Rugby 7s matches in just three days during the Commonwealth Games.

Conway was one of five changes made by Nigel Pearson which also saw Kane Wilson make his full debut, whilst Andy King, Cameron Pring and Nahki Wells also came into the side.

Mark Robins opted for eight changes from the Sky Blues’ one and only game this season against Sunderland, handing full debuts to loanees Callum Doyle and Tayo Adaramola, whilst Kasey Palmer started for the first time against his former club.

Bristol City were ahead after 12 minutes. Coventry failed to clear Wilson’s corner and Wells’ square header allowed Naismith to nod in his first goal since his summer move from Luton.

Pearson’s men doubled their lead six minutes later through 20-year-old Conway. Han-Noah Massengo’s crisp, precise pass fed academy graduate Conway who tucked home past Ben Wilson.

The visitors made their lead even more secure on the half hour when Wells robbed Josh Eccles and slid in Conway, who meandered his way into the box before his deflected shot trickled into the bottom corner. Wilson denied Conway a dream hat-trick before Pring’s follow-up was cancelled out by the offside flag.

Robins made a triple sub on the hour mark which made instant dividends as the newly introduced Jake Bidwell fizzed in a cross which was slammed in by Allen to reduce the deficit.

But Bristol City restored their three-goal buffer deep into injury time when Weimann linked up with Sam Bell, driving into the box before slotting past Wilson.

