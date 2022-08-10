Grant McCann delighted as Peterborough progress in cup at expense of Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grant McCann delighted as Peterborough progress in cup at expense of Plymouth

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 10.41pm
Peterborough boss Grant McCann was delighted to progress in the Carabao Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Peterborough boss Grant McCann was delighted with the 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Plymouth, who the Posh play again in League One at Home Park on Saturday.

Ricky-Jade Jones and Joe Taylor scored for Posh, who visit Stevenage in round two.

McCann said: “I am really pleased. We set out with the intention to get into the next round.

“We set a plan out to play against Plymouth and I thought we executed the plan really well.

“For the majority of the game, particularly the first half, I thought we were excellent.

“Second half you are coming away from a team who were in and around the top six last season and will for sure be in and around it again this season.

“We have got quite a lot of young boys on the pitch there who were making their first starts. I couldn’t be more pleased with the boys.

“They dug in towards the end, some blocked shots, tremendous save from (Lucas) Bergstrom and then to get the job done with a breakaway goal I was really pleased.

“We made eight changes tonight, they made six or seven, so you might see two completely different teams and a different game on Saturday.”

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher admitted his side got punished for a poor first half.

He said: “It was a better second half than first-half performance. We were a bit slow with the ball in the first half, we didn’t put people under enough pressure when they had the ball in the first half an hour.

“There were many different reasons for that: so many people making debuts or who haven’t played for a long time. It took us a bit of time to get into the rhythm of the game.

“First 35 minutes not good enough. Last 10 of the first half OK. Second half I thought we played really well and created loads of opportunities but we’ve got to take one of them.”

