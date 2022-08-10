Nigel Pearson praises Tommy Conway for his two goals in victory over Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Nigel Pearson praises Tommy Conway for his two goals in victory over Coventry

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 10.49pm
Nigel Pearson praised Tommy Conway for his two goals (Richard Sellers/PA)
Nigel Pearson praised Tommy Conway for his two goals (Richard Sellers/PA)

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson praised Tommy Conway’s hunger after the youngster scored his first career brace in the Robins’ 4-1 win over Coventry at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Robins seized the advantage in the first half through Kal Naismith’s first goal since his move from Luton before Conway’s brace.

Jamie Allen pulled a goal back for the hosts just past the hour mark before Andreas Weimann wrapped up the tie in the dying minutes.

The match was switched to Burton’s Pirelli Stadium following the CBS Arena pitch being deemed too dangerous to play after 65 Rugby 7s games in three days as part of the Commonwealth Games.

“He will probably be disappointed he didn’t get a hat-trick. But that’s what you want, you want ambitious players,” said Pearson.

“He is a youngster, very hungry for success and he works exceptionally hard at his game and on a physical and psychological level he has made great strides over the last 12 months.”

Pearson’s side had lost both of their opening league games, despite being in front in both encounters, but raced into a three-goal lead and never looked back.

Pearson admitted: “It’s just the result we were looking for. We’ve had three pretty good performances so far.

“We played pretty well even with five changes and it’s good for a number of the squad to get a bit of pitch time. For us, the result was going to be the most important thing.”

Coventry manager Mark Robins bemoaned the defensive mistakes his side made in handing Bristol City a three-goal headstart in the first half.

“We are young, we are very young and you can’t make mistakes against any teams that have got any quality,” explained Robins. “We’ve made three mistakes and they’ve ended up in the back of the net.

Robins also spoke about the current off-field situation at the club that left one game postponed before the squad were forced to play their first home game of the season in Burton.

The Coventry manager said: “Hopefully we can get that into a decent state to play so we can go back. It’s been disruptive, we’ve had to do a lot of things, there’s been a lot of upheaval.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier