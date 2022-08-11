On This Day in 2018 – Dina Asher-Smith breaks record to defend title in Berlin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On This Day in 2018 – Dina Asher-Smith breaks record to defend title in Berlin

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 6.01am
Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith retained European 200m gold in Berlin four years ago (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith retained European 200m gold in Berlin four years ago (Martin Rickett/PA)

Dina Asher-Smith defended her 200m title as part of a record-breaking performance at the European Championships in Berlin on this day in 2018.

The sprinter followed up her 100m victory from earlier in the week with a world-leading time of 21.89, which broke her own British record by 0.16 seconds.

Then aged 22, Asher-Smith edged out reigning world champion Dafne Schippers, who finished second in 22.14, to retain the title she had claimed two years earlier in Amsterdam.

“I knew I had to go like a bat out of hell because she (Schippers) is coming for me and there was no way she was going to let me win this,” she said after the race at the Olympic Stadium.

“I had the fear of God inside me. It was over in a blur and I was just full of happiness and relief because it is a bit daunting going in as the reigning champion with a gold bib.”

A day after her 200m success, Asher-Smith became the first Briton to win all three titles at a major championships when she anchored the team of Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot and Bianca Williams to victory in the 4×100 metres.

It was only a start of things to come for the Briton as she who won the 200m World Championship title in Doha the following year.

However, she had mixed results at last year’s rearranged Tokyo Olympics, helping Team GB win 4x100m bronze before hopes of individual success were wrecked by a serious hamstring injury suffered at the British trials in June.

She failed to reach the 100m final in Japan after running a time of 11.05secs – well below her 10.83s personal best – and then pulled out of the 200m.

Asher-Smith last month withdrew from the England team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to a “light hamstring strain”, having pulled up midway through the women’s 4×100 metres relay at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

