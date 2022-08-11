Football rumours: Chelsea waiting on Frenkie de Jong to approve deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Chelsea waiting on Frenkie de Jong to approve deal

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 7.31am
Chelsea are reportedly confident they have beaten Manchester United in attracting Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona but they still need the midfielder’s signature (Mike Egerton/PA)
What the papers say

Chelsea are confident they have beaten Manchester United to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong but they still need to persuade the Netherlands international to leave Spain, according to the Times. The 25-year-old reportedly wants to stay with the LaLiga club – but if he is forced to move the paper says he is thought to prefer the opportunity to play Champions League football with the Blues.

The Mirror says efforts to bring France international Adrien Rabiot to Old Trafford have stalled over wage demands. The Juventus midfielder, 27, wants a pay bump from £5.93million per year with Juve to £8.46m per year on a three-year contract with United, the paper says while citing Gazzetta dello Sport.

Ismaila Sarr has been linked with Manchester United
Ismaila Sarr has been linked with Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Talk of United’s interest in Watford’s Ismaila Sarr will be sure to grow after one of the Red Devils’ senior staff was spotted at the Hawthorns. United technical director Darren Fletcher was at the ground to see the 24-year-old score from inside his own half just 12 minutes into the side’s Championship match against West Brom, reports the Mail.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has rejected moves to MLS as he wants to stay in Europe, according to Marca. The 34-year-old is a free agent after leaving Old Trafford and has been linked with a move to Leeds.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sambi Lokonga: Football Italia says AC Milan have commenced negotiations with the 22-year-old Arsenal midfielder.

Memphis Depay: Juventus have almost reached an agreement to acquire the 28-year-old Dutch forward from Barcelona, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

