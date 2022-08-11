Hamza Choudhury could make Watford debut at home to Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hamza Choudhury could make Watford debut at home to Burnley

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 12.59pm
Hamza Choudhury joined Watford on a season-long loan from Leicester this week (Tim Goode/PA)
Hamza Choudhury joined Watford on a season-long loan from Leicester this week (Tim Goode/PA)

Watford boss Rob Edwards could make changes for Friday’s visit of Burnley in the Sky Bet Championship.

The two relegated clubs last faced off in April when a 2-1 victory for the visiting Clarets at Vicarage Road could not prevent them from joining the hosts in going down from the Premier League.

The Hornets have started their Championship season with four points out of a possible six but were second best for much of Monday’s 1-1 draw at West Brom.

Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury signed on loan this week and should be part of the squad. Fellow new recruit Rey Manaj has made two substitute appearances and Mario Gaspar also debuted in midweek. Imran Louza (knee) remains absent while Samir is set to leave the club.

New Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is without a handful of players for his third match in charge.

Ashley Westwood (ankle) is a long-term absentee and Kevin Long, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Scott Twine and Jay Rodriguez are still working their way up to full fitness.

Summer signing Twine made his debut in the opening game win over Huddersfield but has struggled with a minor issue throughout pre-season and is being managed by Kompany during a busy period.

Manuel Benson was introduced off the bench in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Luton and could be part of the Burnley starting line-up on Friday.

