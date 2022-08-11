Richard Keogh could be in line for Ipswich debut against MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Keogh could be in line for Ipswich debut against MK Dons

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 2.03pm
Richard Keogh has joined on a one-year deal from Blackpool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ipswich could give defender Richard Keogh his debut in the Sky Bet League One match against MK Dons.

The veteran centre-back, 36, joined from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee – signing a one-year deal – and is expected to go straight into the squad.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is set to recall his regulars after making sweeping changes for the midweek Carabao Cup home defeat by Colchester, when Greg Leigh and Tyreece John-Jules both made full debuts.

Midfielder Dominic Ball, a summer signing from QPR, continues to be monitored following an ankle injury which saw him sit out the opening two league games, while defender Corrie Ndaba (hip) is also closing in on a return.

MK Dons head to Suffolk looking to build momentum from their midweek Carabao Cup win over Sutton.

Midfielder Conor Grant will be hoping for another chance to impress boss Liam Manning after the 21-year-old scored his first goal for the club on Tuesday night.

Striker Will Grigg (hamstring) remains unavailable after being forced off during last weekend’s league defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder Josh McEachran (foot) faces a spell on the sidelines, while forward Mo Eisa (ankle), defenders Daniel Harvie (knee) and Tennai Watson (hamstring) all continue their own recovery.

