Che Adams will not be leaving Southampton on loan – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Che Adams will not be leaving Southampton on loan – Ralph Hasenhuttl

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 3.17pm Updated: August 11 2022, 7.05pm
Che Adams is not leaving Southampton on loan, according to Ralph Hasenhuttl (Martin Rickett/PA)
Che Adams is not leaving Southampton on loan, according to Ralph Hasenhuttl (Martin Rickett/PA)

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has insisted Che Adams will not be heading out of the club on loan.

The forward has been linked with a temporary move to Everton, who are in need of attacking options following Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury, but Saints manager Hasenhuttl was quick to shut down the topic.

“Definitely nothing serious behind this rumour,” he told a press conference. “We are not in the way that we want to loan players like him to anywhere.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Southampton’s Nathan Tella has joined Burnley on a season-long loan deal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

One player who has left St Mary’s, at least for a season, is winger Nathan Tella, who has joined Championship side Burnley on loan.

The 23-year-old, who signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract at St Mary’s in January, told the Clarets website: “Once the opportunity arose for me to come here, this is where my head has been at since.”

Hasenhuttl has also admitted that Southampton will always be open to offers for players, saying: “I think we will never be a team that can put down offers of the right amount of money for any player.”

Saints host Leeds on Saturday in their second match of the new Premier League season and will be looking for a response after last weekend’s 4-1 defeat by Tottenham.

It was not the start to the campaign that Hasenhuttl would have wanted after 10 defeats from their last 13 games to end the 2021-22 season.

“We had a very detailed analysis of what happened at the weekend and we know we have to show a reaction against a team that we are facing now that is also very committed, very aggressive,” said the Saints boss.

“I expect a very intense game with high temperatures in the ground so we have to be prepared for a tough one, and I think we are.”

Defender Lyanco is the only fresh injury doubt after missing training this week because of a knee problem.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]