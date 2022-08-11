Graham Potter: Keeping Danny Welbeck at Brighton was a no-brainer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Potter: Keeping Danny Welbeck at Brighton was a no-brainer

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 4.21pm
Brighton head coach Graham Potter with Danny Welbeck after the Premier League win at Manchester United. (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Brighton head coach Graham Potter insists it was a “no-brainer” to keep Danny Welbeck at the AMEX Stadium this season.

The 31-year-old England forward was one of the key components of the Seagulls’ surprise 2-1 victory at Manchester United last Sunday.

Welbeck, an ex-United striker, led the line as the visitors picked up their first win at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Such was the impression Welbeck made, former United captain Rio Ferdinand said he could have been playing for the hosts instead and asked why they had not moved to sign him when his Brighton deal expired at the end of last season.

Brighton, however, exercised their right to extend Welbeck’s stay on the south coast by at least another year and Potter is delighted to have retained the Premier League and FA Cup winner.

“I didn’t have any doubts, no,” he replied when asked if there was ever a time he thought Welbeck would depart.

“It was a no-brainer to me because of what he brings on and off the pitch.

“He is as impressive off the pitch as he is on it so when you have got that then you realise that is a valuable asset.

“I have always kept it quite simple with Danny; if he is playing and he is enjoying his football and he’s fit then everything else takes care of itself.

“Then you can see his quality and then you can see what he brings to any team so it is really exciting for us, the level he is at, and the job now is to keep him at that level.”

Potter may have stopped short of calling for Welbeck to earn an international recall, having picked up the last of his 42 England caps almost four years ago while playing for Arsenal, but does believe he is in fine form.

“That noise, it is either positive or negative,” he said of the recent praise.

“You prefer it to be positive but Danny is old enough and wise enough to know not to get too carried away with that.

“He has had a lot of ups and downs in his career, especially recently, so he is just enjoying the moment, he is present with the team, wants to help the guys and is enjoying his football and long may that last.

“I think it’s just for me to say that Danny Welbeck is probably in the best condition he has certainly been in since I’ve been working with him, is enjoying his football.”

