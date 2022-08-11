Jordan Garrick set for Lincoln debut against Forest Green after loan move By Press Association August 11 2022, 5.01pm New Lincoln loan signing Jordan Garrick is in the squad for the weekend (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up New Lincoln loan signing Jordan Garrick will go straight into the squad to face Forest Green. The winger has joined from Swansea on a deal until the end of the season. Defender Adam Jackson, one of five changes in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Doncaster, was forced off with a dead leg but head coach Mark Kennedy is hopeful he will be fit. Forward Anthony Scully returned to the starting line up after illness and is set to retain his place. Forest Green’s Udoka Godwin-Malife has had some positive news on his hamstring injury sustained last weekend and will only be out for a couple of weeks. Fellow defender Jordan Moore-Taylor was not risked in midweek after injury at the weekend. New signing Connor Wickham is still waiting for his first inclusion in a match-day squad after joining last week but could be included. Fellow forward Matty Stevens (knee) remains a long-term absentee while Harry Boyes (foot) is still working his way back to full fitness. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Connor Wickham could play for Forest Green against Leyton Orient Connor Wickham could make Forest Green debut against former club Ipswich Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall hails ‘class act’ Regan Hendry after late winner Forest Green defender Baily Cargill doubtful for game with Tranmere