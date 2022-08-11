Aberdeen call for stop to ‘unacceptable behaviour’ at Pittodrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have urged a “disruptive” group of fans to end their “unacceptable behaviour” after damage was caused to the pitch, stand and a St Mirren supporters’ bus last weekend.

The club claim there were issues with vandalism and fireworks in the Red Shed area of Pittodrie during the Dons’ 4-1 cinch Premiership win over St Mirren.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit of Motherwell, a club statement hailed the “superb” backing of the majority of fans but called for help “stopping the use of pyro and other unacceptable behaviour” following the St Mirren game.

“At least 14 pyros were discharged at the game – some of these damaged the pitch and burnt surrounding Astro turf which will be costly to repair,” they said.

“More than 40 seats and frames were vandalised in the Red Shed at a cost of at least £1k to the club.

“In addition to this an object thrown at one of the away supporters’ buses caused significant damage and is being treated as a criminal act.

“For the past 10 years, St Mirren games have not required a police presence. As a result of these issues, that is now under review and could change. With that comes yet further unnecessary cost for the club.

“We strongly advise that no balaclavas are worn whilst approaching or within the stadium – this will only attract attention, it unnerves other fans and it’s not an image we want to encourage.

“A small, disruptive group is tarnishing the reputation of the club, impacting the matchday experience for others and costing us a lot of money that could be better spent elsewhere.

“We would urge our supporters who don’t cause these issues to help us deal with this and report any unacceptable behaviour before it escalates and our Red Shed license is taken away by the authorities.”

Police Scotland revealed a 17-year-old male had been charged in connection with being in possession of a pyrotechnic within a football ground while officers were investigating other pyrotechnic use and damage to the supporters’ bus.