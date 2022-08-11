Aberdeen call for stop to ‘unacceptable behaviour’ at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Aberdeen call for stop to ‘unacceptable behaviour’ at Pittodrie

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 6.47pm
Damage was done at Pittodrie (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Damage was done at Pittodrie (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Aberdeen have urged a “disruptive” group of fans to end their “unacceptable behaviour” after damage was caused to the pitch, stand and a St Mirren supporters’ bus last weekend.

The club claim there were issues with vandalism and fireworks in the Red Shed area of Pittodrie during the Dons’ 4-1 cinch Premiership win over St Mirren.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit of Motherwell, a club statement hailed the “superb” backing of the majority of fans but called for help “stopping the use of pyro and other unacceptable behaviour” following the St Mirren game.

“At least 14 pyros were discharged at the game – some of these damaged the pitch and burnt surrounding Astro turf which will be costly to repair,” they said.

“More than 40 seats and frames were vandalised in the Red Shed at a cost of at least £1k to the club.

“In addition to this an object thrown at one of the away supporters’ buses caused significant damage and is being treated as a criminal act.

“For the past 10 years, St Mirren games have not required a police presence. As a result of these issues, that is now under review and could change. With that comes yet further unnecessary cost for the club.

“We strongly advise that no balaclavas are worn whilst approaching or within the stadium – this will only attract attention, it unnerves other fans and it’s not an image we want to encourage.

“A small, disruptive group is tarnishing the reputation of the club, impacting the matchday experience for others and costing us a lot of money that could be better spent elsewhere.

“We would urge our supporters who don’t cause these issues to help us deal with this and report any unacceptable behaviour before it escalates and our Red Shed license is taken away by the authorities.”

Police Scotland revealed a 17-year-old male had been charged in connection with being in possession of a pyrotechnic within a football ground while officers were investigating other pyrotechnic use and damage to the supporters’ bus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier