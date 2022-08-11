Taylor Allen available again for Walsall’s visit of Stevenage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Taylor Allen can return when Walsall host Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

The versatile wide player was sent off for two yellow cards in the 1-0 opening day win at Newport, but has now served his suspension.

Teenage talent Ronan Maher could push for inclusion in the matchday squad again after coming off the bench to win a penalty that sparked the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Swindon.

Maher, 17, might have started against the Wiltshire side had he not been late for a team meeting, but continues to impress boss Michael Flynn on the field.

Danny Rose could force his way into Stevenage’s starting line-up after proving the hero in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Reading.

Rose netted in the 89th minute to stun the Championship side and send Stevenage into the second round.

And now the 28-year-old could push into the starting XI as Steve Evans’ men return to League Two action.

Wing-back Saxon Earley claimed the other goal in that cup win in Berkshire and will be another pushing to start.