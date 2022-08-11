Taylor Allen available again for Walsall’s visit of Stevenage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taylor Allen available again for Walsall’s visit of Stevenage

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 6.49pm
Taylor Allen, pictured, can return for Walsall after suspension (Steven Paston/PA)
Taylor Allen, pictured, can return for Walsall after suspension (Steven Paston/PA)

Taylor Allen can return when Walsall host Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

The versatile wide player was sent off for two yellow cards in the 1-0 opening day win at Newport, but has now served his suspension.

Teenage talent Ronan Maher could push for inclusion in the matchday squad again after coming off the bench to win a penalty that sparked the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Swindon.

Maher, 17, might have started against the Wiltshire side had he not been late for a team meeting, but continues to impress boss Michael Flynn on the field.

Danny Rose could force his way into Stevenage’s starting line-up after proving the hero in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Reading.

Rose netted in the 89th minute to stun the Championship side and send Stevenage into the second round.

And now the 28-year-old could push into the starting XI as Steve Evans’ men return to League Two action.

Wing-back Saxon Earley claimed the other goal in that cup win in Berkshire and will be another pushing to start.

