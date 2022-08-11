Sam Curran the main man as Oval Invincibles beat Northern Superchargers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sam Curran the main man as Oval Invincibles beat Northern Superchargers

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 6.53pm
Oval Invincibles’ Sam Curran steered his side to victory (Adam Davy/PA)
Oval Invincibles’ Sam Curran steered his side to victory (Adam Davy/PA)

Sam Curran was the match-winner as he steered Oval Invincibles to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Northern Superchargers in the afternoon sunshine at a raucous Kia Oval.

Curran scored a scintillating 60 to see Invincibles home with three balls remaining, having been dropped on 46 by Adam Lyth in a moment that proved match-defining.

Lyth himself had earlier been dropped on one, before registering the fastest fifty in the history of The Hundred, off just 17 balls. Exceptional bowling from the frugal Sunil Narine (three for 11) restricted Superchargers to 157 for seven.

Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers – The Hundred – The Kia Oval
Oval Invincibles’ Sam Curran celebrates reaching his half-century (Adam Davy/PA)

It was a score that, thanks to Sam Curran’s pyrotechnics, was not enough. Jordan Cox (48 off 29) played an exceptional supporting role before Tom Curran (18 off seven) secured the victory for the home side in another breathless encounter in south London.

Lyth and Faf du Plessis had earlier opened for Superchargers, and the pressure was on with both batters having failed to score in their last outing.

Superchargers got off to a flyer, although lucky Lyth was handed a lifeline when he was dropped. Invincibles paid the price as Lyth followed the drop with four consecutive sixes off Reece Topley, in a set that went for 25.

Du Plessis was dismissed by Sam Curran for nine to disrupt the Superchargers, but not before they had amassed a mighty 47 runs from the powerplay.

Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers – The Hundred – The Kia Oval
Jordan Cox was a fine support act to Curran in his side’s victory (Adam Davy/PA)

Lyth continued to decimate the Invincibles’ bowling attack and eventually reached his electrifying 50 off 17 balls.

A few further ferocious hits from Lyth took him to 79 before he was caught on the boundary off the bowling of Matthew Milnes.

Superchargers rode their luck with both Narine and Rilee Rossouw dropping straightforward catches, before the former made amends by dismissing Adam Hose and David Wiese in consecutive balls.

Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers – The Hundred – The Kia Oval
Adam Lyth scored 79 but his Superchargers side lost by three wickets (Adam Davy/PA)

Narine’s heroics kickstarted a remarkable recovery from Invincibles who limited Superchargers to a much lower figure than looked likely at one stage.

Invincibles’ reply got off to the worst possible start though when captain Jason Roy’s miserable run of form rumbled on – he was dismissed without scoring by Ben Raine, who also took the wicket of Narine in the same set.

Cox entered the pitch at five for two and the 21-year-old batted maturely, hitting a series of stunning boundaries as he steered Invincibles to a competitive 65 at the halfway stage of their innings.

Cox and Sam Curran built some momentum for the home side, and the pair put on 67 together. The partnership finally came to an end when the impressive Cox was run out for 48 after some electric fielding from Du Plessis.

Sam Curran kept the momentum going though and produced some fireworks to delight the home fans, hitting a series of enormous sixes into the stands. He was then dropped on 44 by Lyth in a moment that ultimately defined the match.

The imperious Sam Curran eventually perished for 60 before brother Tom got the home side over the line to put Invincibles level on points with London Spirit at the top of the table.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier