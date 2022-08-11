Arsene Wenger pays Aaron Ramsey a visit in Nice – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association August 11 2022, 7.53pm Arsene Wenger paid Aaron Ramsey a visit (Chris Radburn/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 11. Football Arsene Wenger bumped into a familiar face when he visited Nice training. A. Wenger : " @aaronramsey will contribute. He had a few injuries in Italy. He needs time to get back to his best, physically. He's creative, a finisher."#OGCNice #Wenger #Ramsey1/2 pic.twitter.com/aEnTlAi4IE— OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) August 11, 2022 Karim Benzema celebrated overtaking Raul as Real Madrid’s second-highest goalscorer of all time. 𝟯𝟮𝟰… ⚽️ Proud of myself 🙌🏼Legend @RaulGonzalez 💥 #Nueve #HalaMadrid #MonHistoire #Alhamdulilah 🤲🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qal6aJAtdR— Karim Benzema (@Benzema) August 11, 2022 Wolves and Wales goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts proved himself to be a handy free-kick taker. Your goalkeeping coach would never 🤯🎯 @Keepersworld 🎯 pic.twitter.com/QVPHRhlIdc— Wolves (@Wolves) August 11, 2022 Ilan Meslier cooled down. 🥵🧊 How do you cool down ice? pic.twitter.com/vdKhcOxvdz— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 11, 2022 The kites were out at Tottenham training. Q: How do professional footballers unwind after a long, hard Antonio Conte training session?A: Fly kites, I guess?🪁 pic.twitter.com/4WZl502Uzb— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 11, 2022 Liverpool used a flashback photo to mark Harvey Elliott’s new contract. Then ➡️ now pic.twitter.com/n3EpRZaOQL— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 11, 2022 Cricket A dancing Dwayne Bravo. 🕺😂 What are we calling this, @DJBravo47?#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/9gAfAfMOmS— The Hundred (@thehundred) August 11, 2022 Kevin Pietersen shared his thoughts on the Hundred versus Test cricket debate. Next summer's home Ashes will be the first in 139 years to not feature a Test starting in August, under plans to give the Hundred better access to England players.⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰⏰— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 11, 2022 Sachin Tendulkar thanked his sister for supporting him during his career. From gifting me my first-ever bat to always being there for us, my sister has been one of the greatest gifts of life. Sabhi ko Raksha Bandhan ki dher saari shubhkamnayein!#RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/nyxcjEgjlc— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 11, 2022 Boxing Tyson Fury travelled to Iceland. 🇮🇸 @ThorBjornsson_ pic.twitter.com/z66hvkADsZ— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 11, 2022 Hockey Gold on display at The Oval. We’ve got two @birminghamcg22 gold medalists in the house! 🥇Welcome, @HollieWebb1 and @hkmartin7 😄👋@EnglandHockey | #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/wvZgI3ktsK— The Hundred (@thehundred) August 11, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Lewis Hamilton hails retiring Sebastian Vettel – Thursday’s sporting social Juan Mata bids farewell to Manchester United – Thursday’s sporting social Fernandes’ promise and De Roon’s long wait – Thursday’s sporting social