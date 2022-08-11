Jack Ross apologises after Dundee United ship seven goals in AZ Alkmaar defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Ross apologises after Dundee United ship seven goals in AZ Alkmaar defeat

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 10.45pm Updated: August 12 2022, 12.25am
Jack Ross suffered a sore night (PA)

Dundee United manager Jack Ross apologised to travelling supporters after they were subjected to a 7-0 Europa Conference League qualifying defeat by AZ Alkmaar.

United sold all of their 1300 tickets for their first European trip in 10 years and could have shifted many more but a significant number of fans left after their team fell six behind inside a minute of the second half.

United had travelled to the Netherlands with a 1-0 lead but were on the end of Scottish football’s joint-worst defeat in Europe, on a par with Hibernian’s humiliation against Malmo at Easter Road in 2013 and Celtic’s defeat in Barcelona in 2016.

Ross told BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme: “For every plaudit and praise we received in the aftermath of last Thursday, we will deserve every bit of criticism we get on the back of that.

“We played against a good team in a tough venue but we conceded six goals in 26 minutes. That’s not good, irrespective of the opponent.

“I would like to apologise to the travelling fans because we should be better than that.”

United deserved their first-leg lead and looked composed and assured in possession in the opening 20 minutes of the second leg.

Ian Harkes came close to equalising after they fell behind on the night but they capitulated in the latter stages of the first half.

“All the discipline we showed in our play without the ball last week, we didn’t do as well, and we didn’t deal with the period of adversity well in the first half,” Ross said.

“Heads become foggy, because they are a good team, and when their tails are up it becomes easier for them.

“But we needed to be tougher in that period and almost look at it like five-minute blocks to get us through.

“But we became ragged and loose, out of possession, never mind in possession. When you do that, you will get picked off against good sides.

“The goals were poor in terms of some of the decision-making. It’s a sore, sore night for us. Pride is damaged by that.”

