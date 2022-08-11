Karlan Grant back injury a concern for Steve Bruce after West Brom cup progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Karlan Grant back injury a concern for Steve Bruce after West Brom cup progress

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 11.37pm
Steve Bruce saw Karlan Grant forced to leave the field (Tim Goode/PA)
Steve Bruce saw Karlan Grant forced to leave the field (Tim Goode/PA)

West Brom manager Steve Bruce admitted match-winner Karlan Grant is a doubt for Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship trip to Blackburn after being forced off in the 1-0 Carabao Cup win against Sheffield United.

Grant’s 73rd-minute header from Callum Robinson’s cross secured a tie at League One Derby before he limped off five minutes from time in a game full of chances at The Hawthorns.

“He’s got a nasty problem with his back after he landed awkwardly on it,” said Bruce.

“He’s in spasm at the minute. This is one area (strikers) where we don’t want a problem.

“I brought him on and he said to me he’d score a goal and within three minutes he did.

“We could have done without him landing on his back. He is sore and I’d envisage he’ll be sore tomorrow.

“Let’s see how he is in the next couple of days. Touch and go for Sunday? I’d think so.”

Bruce, who hinted at a move for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis with Daryl Dike now out due to a torn thigh, was pleased with Albion’s performance after picking up their first win of the season.

“Overall we’ve had a really good week. I was delighted with the way we played,” said Bruce.

“We had a dodgy first 15, 20 minutes, but after that I thought we were the better team.”

United manager Paul Heckingbottom revealed the club have rejected several bids for Sander Berge, the £22million midfielder who replaced Ben Osborn late on.

“I want our best players, but I need that backed up by the board and they have done that, so I’m grateful,” he said.

“There have been bids but they’ve been turned down. The last one was a week ago.

“It doesn’t make sense (to sell him). My job is to protect the team and by keeping Sander, I’m protecting the team.”

Reflecting on the defeat, Heckingbottom said: “I was disappointed because I thought the game was there for us.

“We started well but we didn’t take our chances when we had them and West Brom did when they had them at the end.”

