Jesse Marsch convinced summer signings can have big impact on Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jesse Marsch convinced summer signings can have big impact on Premier League

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 9.04am
USA midfielder Brenden Aaronson, left, impressed for Leeds on his Premier League debut (Liam McBurney/PA)
USA midfielder Brenden Aaronson, left, impressed for Leeds on his Premier League debut (Liam McBurney/PA)

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch is convinced his summer signings can make a big impact on the Premier League.

Midfielders Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Marc Roca, plus defender Rasmus Kristensen, all made their English top-flight debuts last week as Leeds launched the new season with a home win against Wolves.

Aaronson, signed from Salzburg for a reported £24.7million, was particularly impressive and celebrated scoring the winner before it was later attributed as an own goal by Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Marsch said: “He’s claiming the goal, yes. If you look at it, I do think it hits him in the leg. So I don’t know if they want to change it or whatever.

“I think Brenden showed his qualities in a similar way that he showed them all pre-season.

“Speaking to all the new players who hadn’t played in a Premier League match yet, they all acknowledged the fact that the level is very high, and the demands are very high, but they all enjoyed the challenge. Brenden, I think, is one of those.”

USA international Aaronson and Denmark right-back Kristensen both played under Marsch at former club Salzburg, while Adams is also reunited with the Leeds boss after their time together at New York Red Bulls.

“Physically managing the game, the pace of the game, that demands tactically being sharp and clear, and committing to the match, always is and will continue to be a challenge in the games in this league,” Marsch said.

“But all four of those guys, including Brenden, and I’ve already spoken about what a good learner he is, and how adaptable he is, I think all four guys are going to get better and better.”

The arrival of former Wigan and Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles this week has lifted the number of Leeds’ summer recruits to eight, while they remain in the hunt for a new striker.

Marsch confirmed another recent arrival, Luis Sinisterra, could make his first competitive appearance for Leeds off the bench at Southampton on Saturday.

The Colombia winger’s debut following his move from Feyenoord for a reported £21m has been delayed due to a hamstring strain.

Marsch added: “We’ve been cautious with him, but he’s felt so good that we introduced him into training and then he was like a neutral player one day and then (on Wednesday) he was all in and he looks fantastic.

“So he’s obviously not 100 per cent fit, but I still think there’s a good possibility that he can help us with limited minutes.”

Captain Liam Cooper (Achilles) and Adam Forshaw (knee) have also been added to the squad for the trip to the south coast after missing last week’s opening win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier