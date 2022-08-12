Alex Mitchell hoping his ‘old-fashioned’ defending can keep out Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Alex Mitchell hoping his ‘old-fashioned’ defending can keep out Rangers

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 10.37am
Alex Mitchell is on loan at St Johnstone (Martin Rickett/PA)
Alex Mitchell is on loan at St Johnstone (Martin Rickett/PA)

Alex Mitchell is hoping his old-school defensive qualities can help St Johnstone pick up a result away to Rangers on Saturday.

In an era when there is so much focus on centre-backs being able to start attacks by playing out from the back, the robust 20-year-old is proud of the fact his game is based primarily on an unwavering desire to keep the ball out of his own net.

Mitchell is keen to develop the other side of his game during his season-long loan at McDiarmid Park from Millwall, but his defensive attributes are sure to be required in Saturday’s match against last season’s Europa League finalists at Ibrox.

“I think I’m a bit of an old-fashioned player,” he said.

“My coaches say I’m the type that’s a bit of a dying breed. I like to defend, as has been made clear, and I feel like I bring leadership qualities talking-wise.

“It’s a quality I’m quite proud of. It’s quite rare to see a centre-half just head and kick everything, but I like to think I do that.

“On the ball, I’d say I’m quite able as well but I definitely wear my heart on my sleeve and defend first.

“As a middle centre-half, it’s quite easy just to give the ball to one of the other centre-halves or somebody else close to you but hopefully over the season I get the chance to play on the right or left of the three and work on driving out with the ball. If I play games, I think that will all improve naturally.

“I’m 20 now so hopefully by the time I’m 25, 26 I’ve got 150-200 games under my belt and I’ll be delighted.”

Mitchell has impressed in his first two games for Saints as part of a back three alongside veteran duo Ryan McGowan and Andrew Considine, and he intends to learn as much as he can from his more experienced colleagues.

“As a back three these last two games I feel like we’ve all done it together,” he said. “In fact the whole back five and the goalie have been fantastic.

“Gowser and Andy have been brilliant with me. They’re top professionals. (Captain) Liam Gordon as well, even though he’s had his injury problems. There’s four really good choices there for three at the back.

“All three of them are great professionals and they’re great lads as well. They’re helping me.

“For example, before the Motherwell game, Liam Gordon pulled me and was just chatting to me, calming me down, and that sort of professionalism and friendliness goes a long way.”

Mitchell knows Saints are big underdogs for their trip to Ibrox but is relishing the test.

“I remember watching Rangers in the Europa League final so to watch that and then have a chance to play against them at Ibrox is a big opportunity for myself,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge. That’s why you play football, to play against the best.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier