Sunderland boss Alex Neil must do without Leon Dajaku for QPR clash

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 11.05am
Sunderland manager Alex Neil has one injury absentee for the visit of QPR (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sunderland manager Alex Neil has one injury absentee for the visit of QPR (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sunderland manager Alex Neil has just one injury absentee for the visit of QPR.

Forward Leon Dajaku suffered a recurrence of his thigh injury after coming on as a late substitute in the win over Bristol City last weekend.

Neil made 11 changes from the side which won 3-2 at Ashton Gate for the Carabao Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Jack Diamond was one of the better performers in a poor display at Hillsborough but Neil hinted the winger could go out on loan before the transfer window closes.

QPR manager Mike Beale revealed striker Lyndon Dykes is “100 per cent” fit for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Dykes is set to start against the Black Cats after sitting out the Carabao Cup shoot-out loss to Charlton in midweek, but Chris Willock and Luke Amos are doubtful with muscle strains.

George Thomas is ruled out after suffering an injury in the early stages against the Addicks.

Jake Clarke-Salter is also absent as the club seek a second opinion on his hamstring problem.

