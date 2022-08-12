No worries for Brighton boss Graham Potter ahead of Newcastle match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns as they welcome Newcastle to the Amex Stadium.

Midfielder Jakub Moder (knee) is the only absentee for Seagulls head coach Graham Potter.

Having opened their season with victory at Manchester United, Potter is likely to stick with the same starting XI.

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey will miss out after undergoing surgery to address a hamstring problem.

Head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed Shelvey will be sidelined for 12 weeks following the procedure last weekend.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles could return after suffering a muscle problem during the warm-up ahead of last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest and Jamal Lewis and Federico Fernandez (both calf) are working their way back towards full match fitness, but fellow defender Emil Krafth (back) is likely to miss out.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Scherpen, Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Colwill, Van Hecke, March, Lamptey, Mac Allister, Alzate, Caicedo, Mwepu, Lallana, Sarmiento, Gross, Mitoma, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Undav, Enciso.

Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Dubravka, Trippier, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Joelinton, Guimaraes, S. Longstaff, Fraser, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Wood.