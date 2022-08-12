Barnsley bid to end shirt sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Barnsley bid to end shirt sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency site

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 11.27am
Barnsley are seeking to terminate their sponsorship deal with The HEX.com, whose logo was on their shirts for the Carabao Cup tie at Middlesbrough this week (PA)
Barnsley are seeking to terminate their sponsorship deal with The HEX.com, whose logo was on their shirts for the Carabao Cup tie at Middlesbrough this week (PA)

Barnsley are trying to end a new front-of-shirt sponsorship agreement with a cryptocurrency site after an investigation into discriminatory and abusive social media posts.

The Sky Bet League One club only announced the deal with The HEX.com last week but are already seeking to terminate it after the Supporters’ Trust raised concerns over online posts, which they believed had come from individuals who claimed to have brokered the deal.

Barnsley announced on Tuesday they were investigating the posts, and on Friday morning released a statement which read: “Barnsley Football Club value our fans and our core beliefs above everything else.

“Following recent events and a subsequent investigation, the club has assessed its relationship with its front of shirt sponsor and has taken steps to end that relationship with immediate effect.

“The HEX.com logo will not appear on the team’s kits going forward. Further comment will be issued in due course.”

The Supporters’ Trust is working with the Football Supporters’ Association to call on the football authorities to create a set of common standards for any cryptocurrency partnership a club or league enters into, and to lobby clubs to carry out due diligence on any current or future cryptocurrency partners.

Cryptocurrencies are not currently regulated in the UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier