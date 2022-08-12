Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack could feature against West Brom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack could feature against West Brom

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 11.53am
Bradley Dack is fit again for Blackburn (Nick Potts/PA)
Bradley Dack could feature as Blackburn host West Brom in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday.

The experienced midfielder, whose past two seasons have been ravaged by knee injuries, made his first appearance of the campaign when he played 83 minutes against Hartlepool on Wednesday.

Daniel Ayala is among the players who could return after being rested by manager Jon Dahl Tomasson for the midweek Carabao Cup tie.

Defenders Hayden Carter (hamstring) and Sam Barnes (knee) are both sidelined.

The Baggies could be without their midweek match-winner Karlan Grant due to a back injury.

The forward came off the bench to net the decisive goal against Sheffield United on Thursday but was forced off before the end after landing awkwardly.

United States striker Daryl Dike is ruled out with a torn thigh muscle.

Dike pulled up in training last weekend and the club have since learned he is likely to be out for around two months.

