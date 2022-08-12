Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack could feature against West Brom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bradley Dack could feature as Blackburn host West Brom in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday.

The experienced midfielder, whose past two seasons have been ravaged by knee injuries, made his first appearance of the campaign when he played 83 minutes against Hartlepool on Wednesday.

Daniel Ayala is among the players who could return after being rested by manager Jon Dahl Tomasson for the midweek Carabao Cup tie.

Defenders Hayden Carter (hamstring) and Sam Barnes (knee) are both sidelined.

The Baggies could be without their midweek match-winner Karlan Grant due to a back injury.

The forward came off the bench to net the decisive goal against Sheffield United on Thursday but was forced off before the end after landing awkwardly.

United States striker Daryl Dike is ruled out with a torn thigh muscle.

Dike pulled up in training last weekend and the club have since learned he is likely to be out for around two months.