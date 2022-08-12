Frank Lampard: Everton working hard behind the scenes to make signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Frank Lampard: Everton working hard behind the scenes to make signings

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 12.03pm
Everton boss Frank Lampard has so far completed five summer signings (Nick Potts/PA)
Everton boss Frank Lampard has so far completed five summer signings (Nick Potts/PA)

Everton boss Frank Lampard says the club are working hard behind the scenes to further strengthen his squad.

The arrivals this week of Conor Coady and Amadou Onana brought the number of Lampard’s summer signings up to five.

Liverpool-born defender Coady has joined on a season-long loan from Wolves and Belgium midfielder Onana signed from Lille for an undisclosed fee.

Lampard said he expects there to be more comings and goings at Goodison Park before the transfer window closes on September 1, but refused to speculate over who he expects to join or leave the club.

“No, it would be unfair to do so,” said Lampard, who will be without injured trio Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey for Saturday’s Premier League game at Aston Villa.

“We’re working away, seeing ways we can improve the squad, but until we get players in I’m only happy talking about the ones we’ve got in.

“But any potential targets are obviously ones for us to keep working on behind the scenes.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin File Photo
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been ruled out for six weeks due to a knee injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Striker Calvert-Lewin (knee) has been ruled out for six weeks, while Mina and Godfrey were both forced out of last week’s opening defeat to Chelsea, the latter sidelined for up to three months due to a fractured fibula.

“Those have contributed to our thinking,” Lampard said. “We have been planning this window for a long time, since I’ve been here the back-end of last season.

“There’s always factors you can’t control; Dominic’s injury last week going into the Chelsea game and two major injuries in that game.

“But we do have numbers defensively and Conor obviously came in this week, which is a big deal for us.

“So it’s up to us to prioritise and keep the squad as strong as we can have it and obviously we have a bit more time to do that.”

Former Toffees midfielder Idrissa Gueye has been reported to be close to a return to Goodison from Paris St Germain, while Red Bull Salzburg’s Mohamed Camara and Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis have also been linked with the club.

Watford v Sheffield United – Sky Bet Championship – Vicarage Road
Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis has been linked with a transfer to Everton (Adam Davy/PA)

On potential outgoings, Lampard added: “Yes, that’s a similar sort of answer because you have to respect the players who are still with us.

“We need to get a balanced squad and, at times, if you’re bringing players in the reality is that players will leave.

“But those situations, one by one, have to be right for the club, first and foremost, and the player also and any potential club they may move to.

“So, again, I won’t commit to that one until we get those things in place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier