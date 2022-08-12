Women’s Challenge Cup final becomes a part of rugby league’s big day at Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Women’s Challenge Cup final becomes a part of rugby league’s big day at Wembley

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 12.35pm
The Women’s Challenge Cup final will be played at Wembley next year (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Betfred Challenge Cup final will be held in August when it returns to Wembley in 2023 and, for the first time, the Women’s Challenge Cup final will be part of the traditional showpiece occasion.

The 2023 final will take place in 12 months’ time – on Saturday, August 12 – and the 1895 Cup final and Year 7 Champion Schools will also be part of finals day.

The Rugby Football League opted to take the 2022 final to Tottenham in May because Wembley was not available and, after it proved largely popular with fans, has not ruled out one day returning to the venue, although it has a long-term deal with the national stadium company.

RFL chief commercial officer Mark Foster said: “Wembley Stadium is the cup final’s spiritual home – a superb venue with plenty of attractions nearby for supporters of all ages, including the iconic Wembley Way.

“And I am delighted that, for the first time in Challenge Cup history, the women’s final will be held at Wembley Stadium.

“It’s already been a hugely significant year for women’s sport in this country, which will continue with the Rugby League World Cup later this year.

“We have been working for some time to get the women’s final on the same day as the men’s and now to make this happen will give the game a great boost.

“Our strategic and commercial partners, BBC, IMG and Betfred, are also very much supportive of this new Finals Day.”

