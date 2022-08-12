Darren Stevens announces his retirement at the age of 46

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darren Stevens announces his retirement at the age of 46

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 1.03pm
Darren Stevens has called time on his Kent career (Adam Davy/PA)
All-rounder Darren Stevens has called time on his career at the age of 46.

Stevens, who joined Kent from Leicestershire in 2005, has announced that his 17-year stint with the county will end at the conclusion of this season.

During his lengthy Kent career Stevens amassed more than 22,000 runs and 43 centuries, as well as winning the player of the year award numerous times during his 630 games.

Stevens, left, spent 17 years with Kent at the Spitfire County Ground (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Leicester-born Stevens won the T20 Blast with Leicestershire in 2004 and repeated the feat with Kent in 2007 and 2021. He was also named Wisden Cricketer of the Year for his exploits with the county last year.

Stevens recently sustained a calf injury while batting during the Royal London Cup match against Glamorgan and is unlikely to feature again this season,  having played just five LV= Insurance County Championship matches in 2022.

“It’s bittersweet that my time at Kent has finally come to an end after such a long run and where I am so proud to have lived out my boyhood dream with such a phenomenal club. The memories will stay with me forever,” Stevens said.

“I have been fortunate to have played with some of the greats of the game and created lifelong friendships. I am so grateful for being able to do what I love for so long and during that time achieve so many success stories for both myself and the club.

“There are so many people to thank that contributed to my time here, David Fulton and Simon Willis for giving me the opportunity to represent the club back in 2005. Keysie (Rob Key) for giving me the new ball and beginning my bowling career. All my team-mates over the years, and the Kent employees that have helped me in all different ways.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter but looking back I am very proud of the one I’ve just completed.”

Stevens averages 35.18 with the bat in first-class cricket and 24.78 with the ball (Nigel French/PA)

Kent director of cricket Paul Downton said: “Over the last 25 years Darren Stevens has been an inspirational cricketer.

“His ability to time a cricket stroke and his subtle skill with the ball have made him a crowd favourite wherever he has played.

“His numbers are remarkable in the modern era, which, along with his ability to influence and win matches, make him a true Kent legend.

“It is unthinkable that a player of his talent was never selected to play international cricket.”

