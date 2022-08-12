Darragh Lenihan back for Middlesbrough’s game with Sheffield United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darragh Lenihan back for Middlesbrough’s game with Sheffield United

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 1.05pm
Middlesbrough’s Darragh Lenihan, left, is available after suspension for Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Sheffield United (Will Matthews/PA)
Middlesbrough’s Darragh Lenihan, left, is available after suspension for Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Sheffield United (Will Matthews/PA)

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan is available after suspension for Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Sheffield United.

The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international sat out the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Barnsley after picking up a one-match ban for his red card at QPR last Saturday.

Manager Chris Wilder made eight changes for the cup tie, handing debuts to goalkeeper Liam Roberts and 17-year-old striker Sonny Finch and valuable experience to young midfielders Joe Gibson, Hayden Hackney and Caolan Boyd-Munce.

He is likely to restore the likes of Zack Steffen, Riley McGree, Jonny Howson, Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, Duncan Watmore and Marcus Forss to the starting line-up, while latest signing Matthew Hoppe will hope to be involved for the first time since completing his switch from Real Mallorca.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom will check on midfielder Ben Osborn after he limped out of Thursday night’s cup defeat at West Brom.

Osborn, who had been introduced as a half-time replacement for John Fleck, came off with a hamstring problem and his condition will be assessed.

Heckingbottom made five changes to the side which beat Millwall 2-0 on Saturday for the game at the Hawthorns with loanees James McAtee and Reda Khadra, as well as home-grown youngster Oliver Arblaster, making full debuts and Tommy Doyle returning from injury as a second-half substitute.

Ciaran Clark, Rhys Norrington-Davies, George Baldock, Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge will hope to return, while Oli McBurnie, Chris Basham and Enda Stevens continue to work their way back.

