Derek McInnes looking for Kilmarnock to give Celtic ‘something to think about’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Derek McInnes looking for Kilmarnock to give Celtic ‘something to think about’

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 2.19pm
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes is hoping to shock Celtic (Will Matthews/PA)
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes is hoping to shock Celtic (Will Matthews/PA)

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes hopes Rugby Park can make the difference when his side host Celtic on Sunday.

The cinch Premiership new boys welcome the champions to Ayrshire where the hosts will look for their first win of the league season after a 1-1 draw against Dundee United and 2-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.

McInnes is well aware of the depth of talent Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou has at his disposal and how strong both the Old Firm clubs are domestically but is looking for Killie to give Celtic “something to think about”.

McInnes said: “I think it is a different game at home. For most teams domestically, it is still the same challenge, you are playing against Celtic.

“But for any team playing the Old Firm at home – we always feel that you can show your teeth a little bit more, land a few more blows during the game.

“In any of these types of games, if you can get off to a good start, strike the first blow and get the first goal and give you something to hold on to.

“You saw Livingston against Rangers, they almost held on for a very positive result and Rangers’ quality eventually showed (won 2-1).

“For teams out with the Old Firm – even teams who are ahead of us and maybe have loftier ambitions than us – it is important you try to impose yourself on the game initially.

“What you can’t have is Celtic coming here and from the first roll of the ball really enjoying the afternoon.

“We need to plant that seed of doubt that it is not going to be all their own way. We have to take confidence from our work and how we prepare.

“I don’t think you can dwell and focus on Celtic’s qualities, you would be there all day.

“They are a good side, they look as if they have that determination to kick on from last season and have started well (two wins out of two).

“Every manager who comes up against Celtic domestically this season will try to come up with something to nullify their threats, not let them enjoy the game too much.

“It is up to us to try as much as we can to make sure we don’t give their key players too much time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier