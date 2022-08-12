Mikel Arteta welcomes three players back for Arsenal against Leicester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arsenal have a trio of players passed fit for the Premier League visit of Leicester.

Emile Smith Rowe (hip), Takehiro Tomiyasu (quad) and Fabio Vieira (foot) are all back in training, although the latter is unlikely to be risked.

Reiss Nelson has been sidelined with a muscular issue but the winger is the only player unavailable to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Leicester have no new injuries for the match in north London.

Brendan Rodgers will be without Harvey Barnes, who has a knee injury, and Ricardo Pereira, who is facing six months out with a ruptured Achilles.

Fellow defender Ryan Bertrand remains a long-term absentee as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Turner, Soares, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Holding, Tierney, Zinchenko, Partey, Elneny, Xhaka, Lokonga, Maitland-Niles, Vieira, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Pepe, Marquinos, Jesus, Nketiah.

Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Iversen, Fofana, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Amartey, Evans, Justin, Thomas, Ndidi, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Castagne, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Praet, Vardy, Daka, Iheanacho, Perez.