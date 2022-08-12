Steve Cooper continues to work to get more new faces at Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cooper continues to work to get more new faces at Forest

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 2.53pm
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper wants to get more new faces in (PA)
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says the club’s recruitment drive will continue until the transfer window shuts as they close in on three more recruits.

Forest have already signed 12 players following their promotion to the Premier League but Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis, former Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and Switzerland international Remo Freuler are poised to join.

Cooper does not expect any of them to come in before Sunday’s home game with West Ham – the City Ground’s first top flight game since 1999 – but does not expect the business to end there.

He said: “It is no secret we are actively looking for players, we have been linked with more players than is actually true, we are trying to get some players in.

“Progress on some of them, others not really. But my focus is on the boys I have and getting ready for Sunday.

“We are pleased with how we are working. It was always going to be a busy summer, it has been and it will continue to be.

“We are still in that process of bringing players in and moving some out as well. It has been going on for a while and it will continue until the window closes.

“Our focus is on the players that are coming through the door every day.”

Despite the prospect of Dennis, Kouyate and Freuler joining soon, Cooper did not want to talk about individuals until they are over the line.

“Until any player is signed and registered, I learned pretty quickly in football management, then don’t talk about a new signing until it’s done,” he added. “I’ll stick to that, there’s no news.

“Apparently we have been linked we all sorts of names, some of them true, some of it definitely not. Until we get a player over the line there’s no point in talking.”

Watford v Sheffield United – Sky Bet Championship – Vicarage Road
Emmanuel Dennis is poised to join Forest from Watford (Adam Davy/PA)

Cooper knows Forest’s first home game in the Premier League in 23 years is a big occasion.

“We need to thrive in it,” he said. “There is no doubt for the Nottingham public, this is an important game, the first home game back in the Premier League, we are proud to be part of it.

“But we have to focus what we are in control of, the performance, the result. That is where our attention needs to be.

“If we get that right – we know it will be an amazing atmosphere anyway – so it will be even bigger.

“It is important being back in the Premier League and the first game back at home is always one that everyone is going to be looking forward to.”

