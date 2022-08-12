Goncalo Guedes set for debut when Wolves welcome Fulham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goncalo Guedes is in line for a Wolves debut in the Premier League match at home to Fulham following his midweek move from Valencia.

But injured pair Raul Jimenez (knee and groin) and Joao Moutinho (heel) are missing again after sitting out the 2-1 opening-day defeat at Leeds.

Nelson Semedo and Adama Traore (both hamstring) may not be risked as they work their way back to full fitness.

Defender Issa Diop can make his Fulham debut after joining from West Ham earlier this week.

But summer signing Manor Solomon is out with a knee injury which requires surgery.

Fellow winger Harry Wilson is also missing but Nathaniel Chalobah is back in training.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Sarkic, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Tote Gomes, Boly, Dendoncker, Jonny, Neves, Ait Nouri, Neto, Hwang, Mosquera, Podence, Guedes, Traore, Ronan, Lembikisa, Griffifths, Cundle.

Fulham provisional squad: Leno, Tete, Ream, Diop, Duffy, Tosin, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Decordova-Reid, Kebano, Pereira, Mitrovic, Solomon, Rodak, Hector, Onomah, Cairney, Muniz, Mbabu, Chalobah, Francois.