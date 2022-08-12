Jonathan Hogg and Danny Ward in contention for Huddersfield against Stoke By Press Association August 12 2022, 3.15pm Huddersfield skipper Jonathan Hogg sat out the midweek Carabao Cup defeat (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Huddersfield pair Jonathan Hogg and Danny Ward are back in contention for the home game against Stoke. Both players will be included in the squad after missing the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Preston due to minor injuries. Japan defender Yuta Nakayama made his full debut on Tuesday night and is hoping to make his first league start, while Jack Rudoni could be recalled to the starting line-up. Defender Matty Pearson (foot) and midfield summer signing David Kasumu (hamstring) are still out. Stoke boss Michael O’Neill will switch things around again after making eight changes for his side’s midweek Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat at Morecambe. Ben Wilmot (heel) and Josh Tymon (ankle) are hoping to return to full fitness in time after missing out on Tuesday night. Striker Nick Powell and defender Harry Souttar both remain sidelined due to respective knee injuries. Summer signing Liam McCarron may have to wait a while longer for his first appearance as he is struggling with a knock. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack could feature against West Brom Hull without six first-team players as Norwich visit Ellis Harrison in contention to make Port Vale debut against Bolton Nathan Broadhead could make Wigan debut against Bristol City