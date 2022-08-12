Stephen Kingsley could return to Hearts team against Dundee United By Press Association August 12 2022, 4.05pm Stephen Kingsley is back (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hearts are set to have Stephen Kingsley available for Sunday’s cinch Premiership visit of Dundee United after the influential defender missed the opening two league games with a hamstring injury. Michael Smith is also fit for selection despite going off in some discomfort in the second half of last weekend’s 1-1 draw away to city rivals Hibernian. Beni Baningime, who is likely to be out until the turn of the year with an ACL injury, is the only absentee. Dundee United manager Jack Ross will assess his squad after the morale-and-energy-sapping 7-0 defeat by AZ Alkmaar. Scott McMann could come back in after Australia left-back Aziz Behich had a difficult debut in the Netherlands. Long-term absentee Peter Pawlett (Achilles) is still out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Everyone at Dundee United ’embarrassed and ashamed’ by 7-0 rout – Ryan Edwards Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Livingston bring Euro heroes back down to earth Jack Ross turns Dundee United’s focus towards Livingston after AZ Alkmaar win Jack Ross ‘absolutely thrilled’ after Jamie McGrath joins Dundee United on loan