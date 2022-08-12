Conor Benn and Chris Eubank out to settle ‘family business’ in O2 Arena showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Conor Benn and Chris Eubank out to settle ‘family business’ in O2 Arena showdown

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 4.05pm
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will go head-to-head in October (Steven Paston/PA)
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will go head-to-head in October (Steven Paston/PA)

Conor Benn believes he and Chris Eubank Jr will “settle the family business” when they clash in a catchweight fight at London’s O2 Arena.

The two boxers will go head-to-head nearly 30 years after their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, fought for a second time in the WBC super-middleweight world title fight at Old Trafford.

Eubank Sr won the first bout with a stoppage in the ninth round, but their second fight resulted in a draw and now their sons will rekindle the rivalry in October.

Boxing – WBC & WBO Super Middleweight – Chris Eubank v Nigel Benn – Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester
Nigel Benn, right, and Chris Eubank Sr, left, fought twice in the early 1990s (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) is ranked in the top five of the world welterweight rankings with all of the recognised governing bodies, and believes the Eubank Jr clash is a fight that has been “brewing” for many years.

“It’s a fight that made sense for now,” the 25-year-old said.

“The world title is still the goal but this is once in a lifetime, this is a fantasy fight for the British public.

“Forget about how far apart we were when I first turned pro, the names were still mentioned to me.

“Eubank was still mentioned to me before I’d even had my debut fight, so it’s just been brewing and the stars have aligned for October 8.

“As Chris said, we’re both on the same road so you’ve got to respect that and I respect all fighters.

“But when we get in there we do settle the family business, I’m taking care of the family business.

“Their last fight was a draw and it’s about time someone set the score straight.”

Former two-time IBO super-middleweight champion Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs), who secured a points win against Liam Williams in his previous fight in Cardiff, admitted he took the fight as he believes it is an event that “can never be replicated”.

He said: “This is a fight that nothing like this has ever happened before, in the history of the sport.

“Two legends who went into a ring 30 years ago and inspired a nation, became superstars and etched their names into not just boxing history, but British history. They did that.

“Seventeen million people watching these guys fight twice and now 30 years later their sons, who have both made themselves in the sport of boxing, are going to get in the ring and then the Eubank-Benn name is going to go to war for a third time.

“Something like this has never happened and I don’t think it ever will happen again, ever. That is why I took this fight.

“That was the main reason I wanted to be a part of this because I wanted to be involved in something that has never been done before and can never be replicated. It’s exciting, it’s very exciting.

“This is a fight where both our family names are on the line.

“We both have to uphold those names to the best of our ability, we both have to do that, that’s where it makes it personal.”

