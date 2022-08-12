AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson could ring changes again for Doncaster visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson could ring changes again for Doncaster visit

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 4.19pm
AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson has named the same starting XI in their two League Two fixtures this season. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson has named the same starting XI in their two League Two fixtures this season. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

AFC Wimbledon could revert back to the same league side that started the first two games of the season as Doncaster visit south London.

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson made five alterations as his side lost 2-0 to Gillingham in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

He has the option to once again name the team which opened the campaign with a league win over the Gills and a draw at Hartlepool.

Striker David Fisher played the last 10 minutes of the cup tie as he pushes for a start having recovered from a hamstring injury.

Like their hosts, Doncaster have started the season with four points from a possible six.

Manager Gary McSheffrey made one fewer change for their Carabao Cup clash at home to Lincoln – but they were still humbled 3-0.

Tom Anderson should return having missed the last two outings following a family bereavement.

Ollie Younger (hamstring) is definitely out while the likes of Aidan Barlow, Luke Molyneux and Reo Griffiths are working their way back to full fitness.

