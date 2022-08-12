Mateo Kovacic absent due to knee injury when Chelsea host Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mateo Kovacic absent due to knee injury when Chelsea host Tottenham

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 4.41pm
Mateo Kovacic will miss out for Chelsea due to knee trouble (John Walton/PA)
Mateo Kovacic will miss out for Chelsea due to knee trouble (John Walton/PA)

Mateo Kovacic will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Tottenham on Sunday due to a niggling knee injury.

The Croatia midfielder has carried the issue for some time and was an unused substitute in last weekend’s 1-0 win at Everton.

Marcos Alonso will not feature either, with the Spain wing-back attempting to finalise his transfer to Barcelona.

Spurs will be boosted by the availability of summer signing Richarlison, who sat out their opening-day victory over Southampton due to suspension.

The Brazilian was hit with a one-match ban for throwing a smoke flare into the Goodison Park crowd after he scored the winner against Chelsea for old club Everton in May.

While Richarlison is set to be named on the bench by boss Antonio Conte, the Italian will be without Clement Lenglet (thigh) and Oliver Skipp (heel).

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, James, Kante, Jorginho, Cucurella, Mount, Sterling, Havertz, Chalobah, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Ziyech, Pulisic, Broja.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Forster, Austin, Doherty, Emerson, Spence, Dier, Romero, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Perisic, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sarr, White, Kulusevski, Gil, Moura, Son, Kane, Richarlison.

