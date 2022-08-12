Ange Postecoglou rules out Celtic moves for Alex Collado and Bamba Dieng

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou rules out Celtic moves for Alex Collado and Bamba Dieng

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 4.55pm Updated: August 12 2022, 6.07pm
Ange Postecoglou is being patient over transfer business (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ange Postecoglou is being patient over transfer business (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is on the lookout for a versatile operator as he dismissed links to two strikers.

Reports have linked Celtic with moves for Barcelona’s Alex Collado and Bamba Dieng of Marseille.

But Postecoglou said: “Neither of them are on my radar.

“As I have said before, we will stay active in the market. There’s still a couple of weeks in terms of the transfer window being open. There is a possibility of some guys moving out and then it’s about finding the right fit for what we need.

“If the right individual comes along then we will do our work then and move on them. But at the moment we are talking to nobody and there is no-one on the horizon.”

Postecoglou’s priority this summer was to seal permanent deals for last season’s star loan players, Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers, and get greater depth in other areas; he has signed left-back Alexandro Bernabei, midfielder Aaron Mooy, centre-back Moritz Jenz and goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

“Squad depth is the key for us this year in terms of our recruiting,” he said ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

“We obviously did a lot of business last year and tried to build a strong foundation.

“Signing Cameron and Jota was probably the key part of our transfer policy, to make them permanent, because we felt they would improve us this year because they are going to improve.

“And after that it was about filling the gaps that I felt existed last year. We got stretched as a group and there were some areas we were really light on in terms of players.

“Our strategy has been to try and strengthen the squad in those areas. I think we have done that in the most part.

“There might be one or two areas but, for me, more important than specific positions, is just the right fit, another player who can maybe play a couple of positions and help us through our schedule and also be a contributor at different levels. That’s kind of what we are looking for.”

Other reports this week have linked Celtic employees with potential moves away, with Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic said to be attracting interest from Manchester United and Chelsea following an impressive 12 months in Glasgow.

“Josip has fitted in really well,” Postecoglou said. “He had a strong season for us last year and, like the rest of the group, has come back looking to be better.

“That’s our job, to make sure we keep improving these guys and challenging them, and Josip is one of those players.

“He’s got a big year ahead of him, obviously he’s got a World Cup to look forward to as well.

“I know he is very, very motivated to do well for this football club and my role is to make sure we keep pushing these guys to be the best they can be.”

Assistant manager John Kennedy is also said to be a managerial target for Danish side Midtjylland.

Postecoglou was not aware of any interest but said: “John has had a fantastic managerial journey so far in terms of gaining experience and knowledge.

“He has worked with some fantastic managers, me aside, and he has built up his expertise through different areas of the game.

“He started off in the junior ranks and has done some scouting, and has tried to make sure he is as well rounded as he possibly can.

“He is no different to anyone else in this football club, player or staff. If people identify him as someone they think can help their organisation, it’s up to the individuals then to make those decisions.

“But John is a really important part of what we do here, he’s an important part of my set-up, he leads a lot of the areas with respect to our football. So he is a valuable asset to this club.”

